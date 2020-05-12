Sections
Home / Cricket / Pakistan’s many senior cricketers set to be dropped from central contracts list

Pakistan’s many senior cricketers set to be dropped from central contracts list

A source in the PCB told PTI that head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and chief executive officer Wasim Khan had sent the final list of contracted players to the chairman Ehsan Mani for approval.

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:12 IST

By Press Trust of India, Karachi

Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed in action. (Action Images via Reuters)

Senior players including former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Aamir will either be dropped or demoted in the new central contracts to be given by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday.

A source in the PCB told PTI that head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and chief executive officer Wasim Khan had sent the final list of contracted players to the chairman Ehsan Mani for approval.

“Wasim and Misbah met today and finalised the list and have submitted it to the chairman,” the source said.

Wasim has said that the board is announcing the new central contracts early this year to end any insecurity among players created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



He said the board wanted the players to feel comfortable and know they will not be hurt financially by the ongoing global economic crisis.

Normally the board issues the new contracts in July.

The source confirmed that new players such as Naseem Shah, Abid Ali and Mohammad Hasnain will be given the new contracts in place of Wahab, Aamir, Fakhar Zaman and few others like Usman Shinwari and Hasan Ali.

“The idea is to encourage and reward the new players who have done well for Pakistan and to keep some senior players without contracts as they are not willing to play test cricket,” the source said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

Scientists discover ‘rare’ Super-Earth planet in centre of galaxy
May 13, 2020 00:05 IST
3-member EC panel to look into judgment invalidating Gujarat BJP minister’s election win
May 13, 2020 00:02 IST
93-year-old is among oldest to recover in the city
May 13, 2020 00:02 IST
Punjab liquor vends stay shut as traders insist on excise policy change
May 13, 2020 00:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.