Pakistan's Shadab misses New Zealand opening Test with thigh injury

NZ vs PAK: Pakistan are already without skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-Ul-Haq, both nursing thumb injuries, for the Boxing Day test scheduled at Mount Maunganui from Dec. 26.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:59 IST

By Reuters, Auckland

Pakistan's Shadab Khan. (REUTERS)

All-rounder Shadab Khan became the third Pakistan player to be ruled out of their opening test against New Zealand with injury, the country’s cricket board said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old spin bowling all-rounder sustained a thigh injury during Tuesday’s final Twenty20 match in Napier.

Pakistan are already without skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-Ul-Haq, both nursing thumb injuries, for the Boxing Day test scheduled at Mount Maunganui from Dec. 26.

“Shadab will now undergo MRI scans in Tauranga on Thursday, following which a further update on the exact nature of the injury and time needed to return to competitive cricket will be provided,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.



Uncapped left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar has joined the test squad from the Pakistan A team currently in Hamilton.

The second and final test is scheduled in Christchurch from Jan. 3.

Pakistan squad for first test: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar.

