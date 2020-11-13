Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Pakistan Super League playoffs resume after 8-month delay

Pakistan Super League playoffs resume after 8-month delay

Karachi plays Multan in the first qualifier, with the winner advancing to the final. The loser will have a second chance to reach the final by playing the winner of the eliminator on Saturday between Lahore and Peshawar.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 22:26 IST

By Associated Press, KARACHI

Pakistan Super League. (PSL/Twitter)

A chance to win their first Pakistan Super League cricket title will resume for Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars when the playoffs resume on Saturday after an eight-month pandemic-enforced break. The fourth team, Peshawar Zalmi, was the 2017 champion.

Karachi plays Multan in the first qualifier, with the winner advancing to the final. The loser will have a second chance to reach the final by playing the winner of the eliminator on Saturday between Lahore and Peshawar.

The fifth PSL was postponed on March 17 after England batsman Alex Hales was suspected of contracting COVID-19 just an hour before the playoffs. Hales is back for Karachi, but not two of his foreign teammates, the West Indies’ Kieron Pollard and England’s Chris Jordan.

They are touring with their national teams and have been replaced by South African Wayne Parnell and West Indian Sherfane Rutherford. They will complement a team already boasting Pakistan captain Babar Azam and fast bowler Mohammad Amir.



Multan lost England’s James Vince and Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah after they tested positive in predeparture COVID-19 tests. Mahmudullah had replaced Moeen Ali, who was picked for England’s tour of South Africa.

But Multan has roped in English top-order batsmen Adam Lyth and Joe Denly along with Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe.

Lahore has retained Australian batsman Ben Dunk, who has 266 runs at an average of 53.20 with a league-leading 23 sixes, and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who tops the bowling chart with 13 wickets in nine matches at 18.92.

Peshawar has replaced an unavailable Darren Sammy with South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, who will be making his PSL debut. Du Plessis scored more than 400 runs for Chennai Super Kings in the recent Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Nov 13, 2020 22:48 IST
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
Nov 13, 2020 22:45 IST
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
Delhi metro services to be available till 10pm on Diwali
Nov 13, 2020 23:12 IST

latest news

Few firecrackers, at least in big markets in Delhi
Nov 13, 2020 23:29 IST
AQI falls marginally, Diwali weekend may be bad
Nov 13, 2020 23:28 IST
Will Diwali again lead to a bad air spike?
Nov 13, 2020 23:27 IST
Govt school kids turn teachers for a day, take ‘happiness classes’
Nov 13, 2020 23:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.