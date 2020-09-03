Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali posts adorable video with son upon returning home from England tour

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali did not have the best time with the bat in the first two Test matches in England, but roared back to form in the final Test as he scored an unbeaten 141 in the first innings, which eventually helped his team save the match.

England won the series 1-0 but Pakistan showed a lot of fight, especially in the first Test where they held the upper hand throughout the match, before being undone by a great fourth innings partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes.

ALSO READ: ‘Why shouldn’t I praise Virat Kohli’: Shoaib Akhtar dismisses criticism for praising Indian cricketers

It was a long tour for the Pakistanis who spent a lot of time away from their loved ones as the matches were played in a bio-secure bubble in England. Upon arrival in Pakistan, Azhar met his toddler son and posted an adorable video on Instagram with the message, “so nice to be back with family after over 2 months missed them a lot..”

In the video Azhar’s son isn’t able to recognise the cricketer initially as the Pakistan captain is wearing a mask. But once he removes the mask, thechild recognises him and gestures to be picked up by the father. The whole sequence is captured in the video and the reaction of Azhar’s son is just adorable to say the least.

Pakistan ended the tour with a win in the third T20I which helped them draw the series 1-1.

Azhar Ali has played 81 Tests for Pakistan and has 6129 runs in his kitty at an average of 42.86. The century in the third Test was the 17th of his Test career.