Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI updates

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI updates

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Catch updates of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st ODI at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Zimbabwe's bowler Blessing Muzarabani, right, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistani batsman Babar Azam, left, during their 1st one-day international cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (AP)

Pak vs Zim updates: Pakistan are hosting Zimbabwe for a three-match One Day International series. The first match takes place at the Zimbabwe at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first. Both teams open their World Cup Super League campaigns today. The top seven teams during the World Cup Super League will directly qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. Pakistan have handed an ODI debut to fast bowler Haris Rauf.

 

Lineups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Brian Chari, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wessley Madhevere, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:09 IST
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
Oct 30, 2020 16:24 IST
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
Oct 30, 2020 14:35 IST
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
Oct 30, 2020 14:48 IST

latest news

J&K Police arrest two LeT associates in Handwara; seize firearms
Oct 30, 2020 16:28 IST
PMRDA identifies three sites for Pune traders to shift business outside city
Oct 30, 2020 16:28 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All eyes are on these seats in Phase 2
Oct 30, 2020 16:27 IST
Scientists trace modern dogs’ genetic legacy to Ice Age canines
Oct 30, 2020 16:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.