Pakistan, Zimbabwe squads get all clear after COVID-19 tests

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 12:35 IST

By Associated Press, RAWALPINDI Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board's managing director Wasim Khan, right, looks on during a press conference with the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in Lahore, Pakistan. (AP)

All 107 COVID-19 tests conducted on Zimbabwe and Pakistan players, support staff and match officials have returned negative ahead of the limited-overs series starting later this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Tuesday.

The tests were conducted Monday as part of the PCB’s COVID-19 protocols for the bilateral series.

All players, officials and staff have moved into a hub in a five-star hotel in Islamabad, the PCB said, and “are now allowed to interact with each other and move freely within the bio-secure bubble.”

Both teams will start training Tuesday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, which will host the three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals.

The series begins with one-dayer on Friday. Lahore was originally scheduled to host the Twenty20 series but those matches were shifted because of expected smog next month.

