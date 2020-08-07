PCB announces financial rewards for 63 ground staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced financial rewards for 63 ground staff across four cities for their “tireless” effort during the 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The last edition of PSL, which started on February 20, was suspended after the group stage in March after the PCB revealed that a foreign player showed symptoms of the dreaded Covid-19.

“As many as 63 ground staff – across Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – will receive a 50 per cent bonus on their salaries for the month of August. In addition, the board will also provide reward of PKR 10,000 to five non-PCB employed daily wagers,” PCB said in a media release.

The PCB hosted the entire edition of the PSL in Pakistan for the first time before the playoffs and final were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The ground staff have a thankless job. Their work is of the utmost importance in smooth execution of cricket matches so it is extremely important that their work is acknowledged and they are rewarded for their efforts,” PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said.

“Our ground staff were outstanding during the HBL PSL this year especially when they were confronted with adverse weather conditions,” he added.