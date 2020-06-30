Sections
Home / Cricket / PCB having second thoughts on staging remaining four games of PSL

PCB having second thoughts on staging remaining four games of PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board has now called a meeting of the PSL Governing Council via video link on Thursday in which it has asked the six franchises to give their opinion on the remaining matches.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 20:19 IST

By Press Trust of India, Karachi

Players of Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans attend practice ahead of their Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match. (AP)

The PCB is having second thoughts on holding the remaining four matches of the 2020 Pakistan Super League which was abruptly suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following the completion of league stage.

The PCB has notified the franchises that if it holds the remaining four matches of the PSL 5, expenses would be around 4.5 and 5 crore Pakistani rupees whereas the earnings would be around five to eight million rupees only.

The main thrust of the expenses would be on broadcasting of matches.



Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar franchises have made the play-off stage of the PSL five and Karachi and Lahore who have never played in the final have been the most vocal about having the remaining matches later this year.

The PSL, which was held for the first time entirely in Pakistan since its launch in 2016, had completed 30 matches when it was suspended due to the virus outbreak.

The franchises recently sent a joint letter to the PCB outlining their concerns on several issues, mostly financial ones and these are also likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Recently top officials of the PCB said the remaining matches of the PSL 5 could be held around October-November if the World T20 Cup in Australia is postponed to next year.

The PCB is also keen that the Asia Cup be held this year in its allowed window in September, something the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has objected to it too is keen to have its delayed IPL.

