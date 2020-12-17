PCB issues statement confirming Amir’s decision to retire, says ‘this is a personal decision’

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday issued an official statement about the reports surrounding paceman Mohammd Amir’s retirement from international cricket. PCB confirmed that the left-arm pacer has indeed decided to call it quits and will not be available for selection.

“Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan spoke with Mohammad Amir this afternoon following reports that the fast bowler had announced his retirement from international cricket. The 28-year-old confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intensions of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches.

“This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage,” the board said in its short and brief statement.

PCB’s reaction comes after a video went viral on social media where Amir can be seen talking about the reason he took the call to end his international career. The speedster, who was banned for 5 years due to his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal, said that he had been constantly made to feel that the board had invested a lot in him by bringing him back to international cricket.

He said he was hurt that people were trying to paint picture that he was more concerned about playing ‘leagues’ (T20 franchise cricket) than representing the country.

He thanked former PCB chief Najam Sethi and former skipper Shahid Afridi for helping him revive his career after he had served his ban.

Amir won the 2009 ICC WT20 and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy with the Pakistan team. He picked up 119 wickets in 36 Tests and 81 wickets in 61 ODIs for Pakistan in his career. He also represented the country in 50 T20Is, picking up 59 wickets.