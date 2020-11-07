Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / PCB offers Younis Khan full-time role as head of High Performance Centre in Karachi

PCB offers Younis Khan full-time role as head of High Performance Centre in Karachi

Younis Khan has been offered a full-time job as head of the HPC in Karachi at the National Stadium in addition to his role as batting consultant.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 18:08 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Photo of former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan (Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered former Test captain Younis Khan the chance to head their High Performance Centre in Karachi, besides working as batting consultant with the national team. According to a reliable source in the board, Younis has been offered a full-time job as head of the HPC in Karachi at the National Stadium in addition to his role as batting consultant.

Younis accompanied the Pakistan squad to England but took time out as batting consultant in the home series against Zimbabwe. The former top batsman is slated to accompany the Pakistan squad again to New Zealand for the full tour.

Last year, the PCB had also held negotiations with Younis to work as head coach with the Pakistan junior and A teams or as batting coach at the High Performance Centre in Lahore but the talks failed over apparent issues of authority and pay package.

The board eventually appointed former Test batsman, Ejaz Ahmed as head coach of the junior and A teams.

Younis is said to have undergone a dramatic change to his personality and temperament while with the Pakistan team in England and head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq is said to have conveyed only good words about him to the PCB.

Younis himself has admitted that after making some mistakes in the past due to his temperament he has changed and mellowed down in life as he wants to contribute to Pakistan cricket by passing on his experience to the youngsters.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar exit poll live: Tejashwi preferred CM, says India Today Axis My India
Nov 07, 2020 19:14 IST
Nitish Kumar-led NDA may fall short of clear majority, show 3 exit polls
Nov 07, 2020 19:28 IST
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
Nov 07, 2020 19:12 IST
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Nov 07, 2020 17:59 IST

latest news

Dealers in Chandigarh see red over firecracker ban, to approach HC
Nov 07, 2020 19:23 IST
ISRO gearing up for launch of small satellite launch vehicles: K Sivan
Nov 07, 2020 19:14 IST
Ishita Dutta addresses pregnancy rumours after ad with Vatsal Sheth
Nov 07, 2020 19:12 IST
Elton Chigumbura to retire from international cricket after Pakistan series
Nov 07, 2020 19:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.