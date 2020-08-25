Sections
PCB reprimands Saqlain Mushtaq for praising MS Dhoni on his Youtube channel

The board has reminded Saqlain, who is the head of international players development at the High Performance Centre, that he is a board employee and can’t post videos on YouTube.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:45 IST

By Press Trust of India,

Saqlain Mushtaq served as England’s spin consultant. (Getty Images)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reprimanded former Test spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq for praising the just-retired Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a video posted on his YouTube channel. According to details, the PCB has reminded Saqlain, who is the head of international players development at the High Performance Centre, that he is a board employee and can’t post videos on YouTube.

“The PCB was not impressed by Saqlain for over the board praise of Dhoni and his obvious interference in Indian cricket affairs when he criticised the BCCI for not giving Dhoni a proper farewell match,” a well-informed source said.

Also Read | ‘Sorry but BCCI didn’t treat MS Dhoni the right way’: Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq

In the past, the PCB had advised national team players to avoid making comments on Indian cricket or players due to the tense relations between the two countries. He said due to the video posted by Saqlain, the PCB has now reminded all other coaches at the High Performance Centre and of the provincial teams to refrain from any such act.

“Many of these coaches were managing their channels on YouTube but have now been told clearly that since they are employees of the board they can’t work on YouTube and secondly even while giving interviews in the media they have to first seek clear permission from the board,” the source said.



He said all the coaches, including Saqlain had been warned that if any of them breaches the PCB’s service rules, they could face disciplinary action. Besides Saqlain, other former Test players like Basit Ali, Faisal Iqbal, Atiq uz Zaman, Muhammad Wasim and Abdul Razzaq have been very active on YouTube cricket channels.

“Obviously they are employed with the board and they have been told they have to either follow terms of their contract and service rules or decide what they want to do,” the source said.

