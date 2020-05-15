PCB’s cricket committee discusses appointment of High Performance Centre coaches

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Committee met on Wednesday via video link under the chairmanship of Iqbal Qasim and discussed the appointment of High Performance Centre coaches. The Committee also discussed the review process for the appointment of the six Cricket Association in the second meeting of 2020 for the group.

The Chairman of the Committee agreed to form a sub-committee, which will work closely with Director of High Performance to create a criteria and performance evaluation process for the coaches.

The committee also had a discussion on the participation of departments in the 2020-21 season. It was agreed that the committee will provide its suggestions, which will be forwarded onto the PCB management for consideration.

“The agenda for the quarterly meeting was in line with areas that required discussion and to get engaging feedback from all members of the Cricket Committee. On department cricket in 2020-21 season, it remains a work in progress and the committee will shortly forward its thoughts to the management,” Iqbal Qasim said in a statement.

“The PCB Cricket Committee was overall satisfied with the PCB Men’s Central Contract 2020-21 list and was impressed with the concept of the Emerging Player’s Category as well as an elite category in domestic cricket in which leading performers, who are unable to break into the central contracts, will be included. This will further motivate the youngsters and help uplift and improve the quality of our domestic cricket,” he added.