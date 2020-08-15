When I was stuck, people advised without realising I have 99 centuries behind me: Sachin Tendulkar explains difference between first and 100th ton

There were 369 days and 23 matches (11 Tests and 12 ODIs) between Sachin Tendulkar’s 99th and 100th international centuries. The wait was not only long but it also forced many to pass on a lot of advice without realising that he already has 99 hundreds to his name, revealed Tendulkar.

On the 30th anniversary of his first international century at Old Trafford in Manchester, Sachin said he was once asked what the difference between his first was and 100th century. The master replied that he had no idea he would go on to score 99 more when he had notched up his first hundred at the age of 17 years and 112 days – the third youngest.

“In one of these meet and greet, I was asked ‘What was the difference between your first hundred and 100th hundred’? I said after I scored my first hundred I did not know that there were 99 to follow. When I was stuck on 99 hundreds, a number of people tried to advise me what to do and what not to do failing to realise there were 99 behind me. This was the difference between the first and 100th hundred,” Sachin said in a video shared on twitter.

Sachin’s 99th hundred was in the World Cup group stage match against South Africa and he had to wait for more than a year to create history by becoming the first and till date only cricketer to score 100 international hundreds. Sachin’s record 100th ton came against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup in 2012.

Recalling his first hundred, Sachin said it was special as he had helped India to save the Test match.

“Scoring my 1st ever 100 was very special as we managed to save the Test and keep the series alive, and it all happened on the eve of our Independence Day. It’s been my privilege to play for India and I thank each one of you for your love and support over the years,” Sachin said.

Sachin had scored 119 not out off 189 balls in the final innings, helping India draw the game. The knock also earned Tendulkar his first Player of the Match award.

“In the first innings, I had scored 68 runs and I was the last batsman to get out. But in the second innings, I walked out to bat at number six. We had lost few wickets and we had to still play out number of overs. So, I dug in and played out those overs and there were opportunities to attack, I also attacked. Not to forget that was my first Man of the Match,” Tendulkar added.