People are bound to make mistakes: Shakib Al Hasan on his two-year ban from international cricket

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for two years after he was found in breach of the Anti-Corruption Code. Shakib was found guilty of failing to report approaches from multiple bookies in 2018 and ICC announced the ban on October 29 last year. He will now become eligible to play international cricket on October 29, 2020. Shakib recently opened on his ban and said that he is focussing on making a strong comeback to the national team .

The former Bangladesh all-rounder repeated that people are bound to make mistakes in their life and the important things for him now is to rectify those mistakes.

READ | ‘Asking Srinath to bowl another over would’ve been embarrassing’: Anil Kumble recalls ‘Perfect 10’ against Pakistan

“You have to be honest. You just can’t lie to the people and pretend different things. Whatever happened has happened. People are bound to make mistakes. You are not 100%. The important thing is how well you can comeback from those mistakes. You can tell other people not to make those mistakes. Tell them the path so that they never take those paths,” Shakib told Deep Dasgupta in a videocast hosted by ESPNcricinfo.

The 33-year-old all-rounder then recalled the time when he was made the captain of the national side when he was only 21. He had issues with the board chief while also having a frosty relationship with the selectors. He accepted he was at fault for some of those errors but in some he was misunderstood. But things have changed for him since the time he got married.

“I think [it’s] combination of both [controversy following him, and vice versa]. I got the responsibility so early in my career, I was bound to make mistakes. I was captain when I was 21. I made a lot of mistakes, and there are so many things that people think about me. Now I realise that it was my fault in some areas, and in some I was misunderstood. But I get it completely. It is part and parcel in the subcontinent,” Hasan said.

“Of course I will try to minimise [my mistakes] as much as I can, but by the time I got married, and now I have two kids, I understand the game and life better. It has made me a calmer person than I was in my twenties. I have changed quite a lot. People won’t see me doing a lot of mistakes now. My two daughters changed my life completely,” he added.