‘People say there is jealousy between us but...’: Harbhajan Singh names ‘best off-spinner in world’

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday said that Ravichandran Ashwin is the best off-spinner in the world right now. Harbhajan and Ashwin shared cricketing rivalry for the lone spinner spot in the India squad till a few years ago. But speaking to Ashwin on his Instagram Live chat show ‘ReminiscewithAsh’, Harbhajan said that he has no negative feelings towards the Tamil Nadu cricketer.

“A lot of people would say that there is a lot of jealousy between us. But I would want to call out to those detractors and say there is nothing like that,” the 39-year-old said.

Ashwin further went on to call Ashwin a “legend in the making”. Ashwin is the best offie in the world right now. I also rate Nathan Lyon highly.

“The Aussie (offie) is also up there because he has done extremely well for himself given the fact that he comes from Australia where the pitches hardly aid spinners. But Ashwin is a legend in the making,” he said.

“Going forward, I only want him to stay fit because he is capable of taking a lot more wickets and could finish among the highest wicket-takers in the world,” he further said.

Ashwin has played 71 Tests for India in which he has picked up 365 wickets at an average of 25.43 and has also scored four hundreds. The right-arm bowler has also played 111 ODIs, in which he has picked 150 wickets at an average of 32.91. The 33-year-old has also picked 52 T20I wickets in 46 matches at an average of 22.94.