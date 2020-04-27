Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘People told I would just play Ranji Trophy’: Jasprit Bumrah reveals how he ‘persisted with his action’

‘People told I would just play Ranji Trophy’: Jasprit Bumrah reveals how he ‘persisted with his action’

The fast bowler has so far played 64 ODIs, 50 T20s and 14 Tests for the country. He has often been called one of the best fast-bowlers to play for India.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 10:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

File image of Jasprit Bumrah (ANI)

When people first noticed Jasprit Bumrah, he was a fast-bowler for Mumbai Indians, a bowler with an unorthodox action and a bower who could hurl deliveries at pace. His first match in the Indian Premier League was against Royal Challengers Bangalore and ever since that match, he has not looked back. From being bracketed as a T20 specialist, Bumrah has risen through the ranks and is now India’s primary fast-bowler across all the three formats.

Speaking to Yuvraj Singh in the recent Instagram live session, Bumrah revealed that people did not give him any chance to play for India and that, he had to work really hard on his fitness and on his game.

ALSO READ: ‘Very annoying on social media, going to block you’: Gayle trolls Chahal

“Many people told me that I won’t play for long, there was an expectation that the last person to play for the country would be me,” said Bumrah when Yuvraj asked him about his high-arm bowling action.

“They told me that I would just play the Ranji Trophy. But I kept on improving and I persisted with my action,” he further added.



The fast bowler has so far played 64 ODIs, 50 T20s and 14 Tests for the country. He has often been called one of the best fast-bowlers to play for India.

“He is proving people wrong [when they say] that there is a set template for every format. If you have belief, you can play every format. I totally vouch for that as well. He definitely has the mindset to succeed in all three formats and wants to be the best in the world,” Kohli spoke about Bumrah after his exploits on the West Indies tour.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST
Ludhiana cops come out in solidarity with colleague attacked on duty in Patiala
Apr 27, 2020 18:55 IST
COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
‘Kim Jong Un could very well be OK and reappear’: Experts debate on rumours
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.