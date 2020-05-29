Sections
Peter Siddle signs up with Tasmania for upcoming season

The right arm pacer retired from international cricket last December and is now eyeing a career in ocaching. He spoke about how his stint in Tasmania could be a stepping stone for his future plans.

Updated: May 29, 2020 13:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Peter Siddle of Australia answers questions at the press conference before an Australia nets session at WACA on October 31, 2016 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Former Australian paceman Peter Siddle has signed with Tasmanian Tigers for the 2020-21 season, moving away from his previous team Victoria. Siddle has played 67 Tests and 20 ODIs for the Australian national team.

“My greatest goal is to come to Tasmania and play good cricket, while hopefully winning a few games which will be my biggest aim,” Siddle was quoted as saying in an official statement.

“There’s a few players down here that I’ve played a lot of cricket with, and there’s a bunch of younger players that I’m looking forward to playing alongside.”

The right arm pacer retired from international cricket last December and is now eyeing a career in ocaching. He spoke about how his stint in Tasmania could be a stepping stone for his future plans.



“It’s a great opportunity for me while I’m still playing to work alongside Griff,” he noted.

“I want to develop my coaching skills further and really help some of the younger boys who have already shown a great amount of talent.”

Siddle played along side wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade for the Australian team and said that he is looking to play with Wade again at Tasmania.

“To get the opportunity to play alongside Wadey again is very exciting, we’ve had a lot of success playing alongside together and now we can have that same success down in Tassie.”

“I see this as an exciting venture for me, and it’s something that I am really looking forward to,” he added.

