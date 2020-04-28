Sections
Home / Cricket / Picking up guitar lessons besides helping dad in the kitchen

Picking up guitar lessons besides helping dad in the kitchen

Top athletes talk to HT about their experience of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. This is Deepak Chahar, the India right-arm pace bowler who, instead of plying his trade for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, is currently enjoying an extended recovery break at home in Agra.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 18:40 IST

By Hindustan Times,

Deepak Chahar. (Twitter)

I take everything positively. This is a time when we can either learn some new skills or sharpen the old ones. I look at it that way. If you think too much about this lockdown and feel that you can’t do a lot, you will never be able to do anything. I would never get an opportunity to be with my family because of all the travelling over the last couple of years. I have managed to get that family time now.

I was at home about two months ago as well but on complete bed rest (with a lower back injury). I would be in pain even while lying on the bed. At least now I am able to do something—move, workout and get better in shape.

ALSO READ: HT Special - Top sportspersons talk about life in lockdown

We get weekly or fortnightly schedule from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on how and how much to workout. We are in touch with the physiotherapist and trainers. I am doing whatever I can. I work out with the gym equipment—which I managed to get before the lockdown—for an hour or hour and a half every day. I do all the exercises that I usually would—boxing, core, everything else. So there is not much of a loss there. As cricketers, we don’t need machines (to train). We largely do free weights, single leg or single arm. I have a variety of dumbbells and free weights up to 100kg. I also run up and down the staircase of my apartment for 25-30 minutes daily, but I am careful about not touching the railing.



I always wanted to learn the guitar, and I finally have the time now. Learning it online, I have picked up a few chords. So far, I can play some songs on single string—like tujhe dekha to yeh jaana sanam and the main theme of the movie Karz.

Apart from the guitar lessons, I help my dad in the kitchen. I know some cooking from before. I made vegetable pulao the other day; it tasted good! I also spend some time playing PUBG.

(As told to Khurram Habib)

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Impact of Covid-19 intensifies slump in Asia Pacific air passenger demand
Apr 29, 2020 11:29 IST
Delhi 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help the needy
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Apr 29, 2020 11:20 IST
Amid Covid-19 lockdown, family forced to carry asthma patient on handcart; declared dead on arrival
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.