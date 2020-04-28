Picking up guitar lessons besides helping dad in the kitchen

I take everything positively. This is a time when we can either learn some new skills or sharpen the old ones. I look at it that way. If you think too much about this lockdown and feel that you can’t do a lot, you will never be able to do anything. I would never get an opportunity to be with my family because of all the travelling over the last couple of years. I have managed to get that family time now.

I was at home about two months ago as well but on complete bed rest (with a lower back injury). I would be in pain even while lying on the bed. At least now I am able to do something—move, workout and get better in shape.

We get weekly or fortnightly schedule from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on how and how much to workout. We are in touch with the physiotherapist and trainers. I am doing whatever I can. I work out with the gym equipment—which I managed to get before the lockdown—for an hour or hour and a half every day. I do all the exercises that I usually would—boxing, core, everything else. So there is not much of a loss there. As cricketers, we don’t need machines (to train). We largely do free weights, single leg or single arm. I have a variety of dumbbells and free weights up to 100kg. I also run up and down the staircase of my apartment for 25-30 minutes daily, but I am careful about not touching the railing.

I always wanted to learn the guitar, and I finally have the time now. Learning it online, I have picked up a few chords. So far, I can play some songs on single string—like tujhe dekha to yeh jaana sanam and the main theme of the movie Karz.

Apart from the guitar lessons, I help my dad in the kitchen. I know some cooking from before. I made vegetable pulao the other day; it tasted good! I also spend some time playing PUBG.

(As told to Khurram Habib)