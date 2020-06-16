Sections
Home / Cricket / Pink ball Test in Australia will be challenging: Rohit Sharma

Pink ball Test in Australia will be challenging: Rohit Sharma

When he was asked about his preparations for the pink ball Test in Australia by a fan, Rohit replied, “will be challenging for sure.”

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 15:51 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century on the 1st day of the first cricket test match against South Africa at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (PTI)

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has said that the pink ball Test match in Australia will be challenging for him. India is scheduled to play Australia in December, with the second Test being a day-night fixture in Adelaide from December 11.

The first Test will commence on December 3 while the third and fourth Tests will begin on December 26 and January 3 respectively. Rohit was participating in a question and answer session on Instagram where he gave his take on fans’ queries amid no sporting activities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

ALSO READ: Steve Smith names Pakistan pacer as ‘most skillful’ bowler he has faced

When he was asked about his preparations for the pink ball Test in Australia by a fan, Rohit replied, “will be challenging for sure.”



Australia has finalised Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney for the four-match Test series against India later this year.

During the interaction with fans, Rohit also said that he enjoys seeing Australian star batsman Steve Smith and England cricketer Jason Roy bat.

Rohit would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Don’t let success or failure get to you, says Saiyami Kher
Jun 16, 2020 16:36 IST
Congress an ‘old squeaking charpoy’, says Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana
Jun 16, 2020 16:32 IST
Rupee pares initial gains, settles 17 paise down at 76.20 against US dollar
Jun 16, 2020 16:28 IST
ONE Championship fighter helps village in Punjab fight off Covid-19
Jun 16, 2020 16:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.