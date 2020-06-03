Sections
Home / Cricket / Pitch could be prepared in a way to help maintain balance, says Anil Kumble

Pitch could be prepared in a way to help maintain balance, says Anil Kumble

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the ICC Cricket Committee to take the decision to ban use of saliva in their bid to restart cricket.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 17:55 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

Anil Kumble, ICC Cricket Committee Chairman attends the ICC board meeting at the ICC headquarters on April 22, 2016 in Dubai. (Getty Images)

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Cricket Committee Chairman Anil Kumble on Wednesday said cricket has an advantage over other sports in the sense that the pitch can be prepared in such a way where bat-ball balance is maintained.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the ICC Cricket Committee to take the decision to ban use of saliva in their bid to restart cricket. There has been talk of allowing other artificial substances to help the bowlers shine the ball without using saliva, but that has not been suggested by the committee.

Kumble said the committee decided not to allow that as that has been the custom all along.

READ | ‘Makes our job easy on field’: Kuldeep Yadav reveals Virat Kohli’s ‘best quality’



“Our intention was to start cricket. We can’t call it normal but then this is the new normal that all of us need to get used to,” Kumble said during a webinar organised by FICCI called Sporting Events: Embracing the New Normal.”

“Safety and security of players is a major concern and with that in mind, and based on medical advice we believe saliva could be the major contributor to carrying this disease.

“So we banned the use of saliva although it is second nature in cricket. That is why players will find it hard to manage. In training, they will have to start slowly. It’s not just about coming back and playing but also about coming back after two and half months of lockdown,” said legendary leg-spinner and former India captain Kumble.

“Especially if you are a bowler, you need to have those bowling overs under your belt before you start competing. So it’s important you slowly and gradually comeback to normalcy as much as you can.

“The advantage that cricket has over other sports is that there is an element of an adjustable variance in the pitch which not many sports have.

“We at cricket committee believe if you want better balance between bat and ball..all these years we have been very stringent on what to use and what not to use on the ball..but to again go back and relax that was something that we felt at cricket committee we should not do.

“In cricket, you could manage the pitch in such a way that you could bring about a better balance between the bat and the ball. The idea was to kickstart cricket. There will be challenges and you have to go one game at a time,” added the 49-year old.

Kumble opined players need to play warm-up matches and get themselves loaded before approaching a Test match after such a lengthy break.

“Players will have to have some sort of back up to load the body before playing a Test match.

“It is not easy for bowlers to bowl 30 overs and also tough for batsmen. So probably have a few friendly games before getting into playing a Test match.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Housing societies face waterlogging due to heavy rains in Pune
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Physical distancing, masks, eye protection may help prevent Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Cops run after train to stop it to help migrants who were running late
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
10,000 evacuees from low-lying areas in Mumbai to be screened for Covid-19 symptoms
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.