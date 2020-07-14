Sections
Home / Cricket / Piyush Chawla reveals why CSK bought him for Rs 6.75 crore

Piyush Chawla reveals why CSK bought him for Rs 6.75 crore

Chawla has played a crucial role in the rise of Kolkata Knight Riders and their two title winning seasons in 2012 and 2014. But an indifferent 2019 season meant KKR let go of the spinner.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 07:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Piyush Chawla. (IPL)

Those who have followed leg spinner Spiyush Chawla’s career are aware of the fact that former India captain M ahendra Singh Dhoni has always had a soft spot for the tweaker. Chawla was a surprise pick in India’s 2011 ICC World Cup squad, which went on to win the trophy. He was also a member of the 2007 WT20 winning Indian squad and has been a top performer in the Indian Premier League. Chawla has 150 wickets to his name in 157 IPL matches and is tied for the third spot alongside Harbhajan Singh in the list of highest wicket takers in the tournament.

Chawla has played a crucial role in the rise of Kolkata Knight Riders and their two title winning seasons in 2012 and 2014. But an indifferent 2019 season meant KKR let go of the spinner.

Also read: ‘We were young and wanted to win’: Yuvraj Singh reminds Nasser Hussain of India’s Natwest Trophy triumph

With Chawla not getting any younger and having played his last international match way back in 2012, he wasn’t expected to be a hot commodity in the auction ahead of the 2020 season.

But contrary to those beliefs, Chawla turned out to be the costliest Indian player to go under the hammer at Rs 6.75 crore. There was three-way fight for the leg spinner but eventually Chennai Super Kings put in the winning bid.



READ | IPL 2019 Auction Full List

This was not the first time that Dhoni and CSK had tried to get Chawla on board. They had bid a sum of Rs 4.2 crore for him in the 2018 auction, only for KKR to use the Right to Match (RTM) card.

With Harbhajan, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jaeja in their ranks, why did CSK go for another spinner? Chawla revealed, it was MS Dhoni who got him on board, during a chat with Sportskeeda.

“We were having a camp in Chennai just before the IPL was supposed to start. So, I had a discussion with him (Dhoni) regarding cricket, and that was like I asked him about the decision of me getting into CSK, and he told me that obviously it was my decision to take you to CSK,” Chawla said.

Chawla though will have to wait longer to make his CSK debut as the IPL 2020 remains postponed due to the coronavirus panemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Protests erupt against police brutality in Pennsylvania
Jul 14, 2020 08:09 IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 to be declared today at karresults.nic.in, check details here
Jul 14, 2020 08:06 IST
Covid-19 cases in Ganjam: Experts, govt differ over community transmission
Jul 14, 2020 08:08 IST
FIR against Jabalpur official for organising wedding, violating Covid guidelines
Jul 14, 2020 08:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.