Sections
Home / Cricket / Play short ball or forget internationals: Kohli on 3 coaches who shaped his career

Play short ball or forget internationals: Kohli on 3 coaches who shaped his career

The Indian captain also spoke about the sessions with former South Africa wicket-keeper and current coach Mark Boucher and recalled how he was asked to improve his game against the short ball.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 08:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

File image of Virat Kohli (Hindustan Times)

Team India captain Virat Kohli hailed the impact of different coaches in shaping his career and said that these people understood his game and they made him a better player. He spoke about former India captain Gary Kirsten and the impact he had on his career.

In the Instagram live session with AB de Villiers, Kohli recalled the initial few session with Gary Kirsten and the chats they had regarding his game. de Villiers too spoke about how Kirsten understood the game and helped put his thoughts across which were always very clear and they gave immense clarity.

“Gary Kirsten had one session with me when I was 19. And I’ll never in my life forget that, I’ll never forget the words he said. That’s the kind of impact a person can have on someone’s life,” said de Villiers.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals why McGrath advised not to sledge Tendulkar



“I can remember a few people, who sort of growing into my career (who had a lot of impact)… Gary (Kirsten) was obviously the first coach that I interacted with when I entered the Indian team and he gave me just positive advice. I used to have a problem of my front foot falling too far across and I used to speak to him about this and he would say your head’s good, you’re not getting hit on the pads. So why are worrying about the front foot? The positive feedback helped me always. It was just the way to look at things,” said Kohli.



ALSO READ: Playing IPL behind closed doors a smarter option: Hardik Pandya

The Indian captain also spoke about the sessions with former South Africa wicket-keeper and current coach Mark Boucher and recalled how he was asked to improve his game against the short ball.

“And pre-Gary, in the IPL when Mark Boucher kept telling you about me. He was the one guy who told me in 2008 that when I come to India 4 years from now to do commentary and I don’t see you play for India I’d be the most disappointed man in the world. He used to take me to the nets with a tennis ball racket and bowl bouncers and short balls. He told me, ‘if you wanna play international cricket, you’ll have to play the short ball, otherwise forget about it. So he had the vision, that was quite special,” added Kohli.

Kohli also spoke about the influence of former India coach Duncan Fletcher and said that he got along with him as he had a keen eye for the game.

“Then Duncan Fletcher… A keen eye for the game, got along well with him amazingly. He taught me so many things,” said Kohli.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Lockdown hits Mohali MC, left with funds to pay just 3-month salaries
Apr 27, 2020 20:24 IST
HC asks state to justify claim of Covid-19 spreading through newspapers
Apr 27, 2020 20:21 IST
No hike in school fees this year, says UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma
Apr 27, 2020 20:20 IST
Over a month on, 23 Navodaya Vidyalaya students stranded in Punjab due to Covid-19 lockdown return to Madhya Pradesh
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.