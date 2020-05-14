Playing entire India series in Adelaide gets Australian vice captain’s nod

Australia's captain Tim Paine (L) celebrates as India's captain Virat Kohli leaves the field after being dismissed. (REUTERS)

Australia vice captain Travis Head backed on Thursday the idea of playing the entire test series against India in a ‘bio-secure’ Adelaide Oval to ensure the lucrative fixture goes ahead later this year.

Cricket Australia (CA) is banking heavily on the series, reportedly worth A$300 million ($195 million) in revenue, to help it cope with a financial crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) has pitched Adelaide Oval as a test hub for the series which might end up being played behind closed doors and at a single venue because of travel and other restrictions forced by the pandemic.

Head said his home ground, where an on-site hotel was being constructed, could handle the pressure of hosting consecutive matches.

“If it comes down to that, I know that it will definitely be able to cope and withstand back-to-back test matches,” said the South Australia skipper.

“We’ve had instances where there’ll be A-League games, rugby league or concerts going on and... the (curator) has been able to prepare a wicket and drop it in the middle of the square, day of the game or two days out of the game.

“And you wouldn’t even notice as a player.”

The Indian cricket board has said the tourists would be ready to spend two weeks in quarantine in Australia if that helped the tour go ahead as planned.

The teams are scheduled to play four tests and three one-day internationals in December and January but efforts are on to squeeze in a fifth test or a couple of extra limited-overs matches.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Toby Davis)