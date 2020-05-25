Sections
Home / Cricket / Playing under Gilchrist a dream come true moment: David Miller

Playing under Gilchrist a dream come true moment: David Miller

When Miller was drafted in KXIP, Gilchrist was the captain of the IPL side.

Updated: May 25, 2020 18:50 IST

By Indo Asian News Service,

Adam Gilchrist in action for Kings Xi Punjab (Getty Images)

Hard-hitting South African batsman David Miller has said it was a dream come true moment for him when he got to play under Australian legend Adam, a player he has grown up watching. Aussie great Gilchrist led Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at a time Miller was drafted in the side in 2011.

Also Read | ‘Hopefully, IPL will happen,’ Shikhar Dhawan explains why T20 tournament is essential

“Adam Gilchrist was the captain at that time, growing up I always looked up to him and Matthew Hayden, I watched Australia play at 3 am in the morning, Gilchrist was captaining me, we had a lot of greats in our side, so it was a dream for me,” Miller, 30, said during an Instagram Live session with former Zimbabwe pacer-turned-commentator Pommie Mbangwa.

“In my first year, I did not get a single game at the IPL. Halfway through my second year, I got three games and then in my third year, Adam Gilchrist was retiring, he actually pulled his both hamstrings, I then got a game and that’s when I played my 101 run (unbeaten) knock against RCB.”

Also Read |‘Some ICC guidelines on resumption of cricket impractical, will need review’ - Former India cricketers



The white-ball specialist left-hander also revealed that an injury to England pacer Stuart Broad brought him to the IPL for the first time.



“The first year, I went into the auction and I did not get picked. Literally 10 days before the IPL, I got a call from Kings XI Punjab and they said we are selecting you and you need to come over as soon as possible, there was an injury to Stuart Broad so I packed my bags and I went to India,” he said.

“That’s where it all started. It was an incredible journey, firstly it was a just a one-year deal, but then they retained me for the next two years at my base price. The first three years of mine at IPL were incredible.”

In 79 matches, Miller scored 1850 runs at 34.26 and a strike-rate of 138.78 in the IPL. He was released by Kings XI ahead of last year’s auction.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra governor
May 25, 2020 19:46 IST
Thane Civil Hospital to get 150 more beds for Covid ward
May 25, 2020 19:46 IST
Haryana facilitates return of Manipur students stranded in Delhi
May 25, 2020 19:46 IST
HDFC Ltd Q4 profit declines 10% to Rs 4,342 cr
May 25, 2020 19:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.