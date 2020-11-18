Sections
‘Please bowl slow to me next time’: Shahid Afridi requests Haris Rauf after getting bowled off an ‘unplayable yorker’ in PSL match

Shahid Afridi admitted the yorker bowled to him by Haris Rahul was unplayable and cheerfully requested the speedster to bowl slow to him the next time.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 07:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shahid Afridi was out for a golden duck in the Eliminator. (Getty Images)

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf rattled the Multan Sultans batting line-up with a three-wicket haul in the Pakistan Super League playoff match on Sunday, guiding his team Lahore Qalandars’ to the final. Moreover, his gesture towards Shahid Afridi after cleaning him up broke the internet.

In the second Eliminator PSL 2020, Rauf dismissed Afridi for a golden duck with a beautiful inswinger. The right-handed bowler then hogged the limelight as he folded his hands in front of Afridi as a mark of respect.

Later, Rauf revealed in a video the respect he has for the former Pakistan captain. Replying to the speedster’s gesture, Afridi requested Rauf to bowl him slower deliveries the next time they meet on the field. Afridi admitted that it was an unplayable yorker and cheerfully requested the speedster to bowl slow the next time.

“It was a great and unplayable yorker Haris very well bowled! Please bowl slow to me next time congratulations to Qalandars for final berth. Look forward to an exciting match tomorrow. Thank you, Sultans fans, for supporting us throughout the season,” Afridi said in a tweet.

 

An all-round performance by David Wiese carried Lahore Qalandars to the final of the PSL 2020 as they defeated Multan Sultans by 25 runs in the Eliminator 2 at the National Stadium on Sunday evening. On Tuesday, Karachi Kings lifted the PSL title with a five wicket win over Lahore Qalandars.

