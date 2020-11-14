‘Please do not burst crackers’: Virat Kohli sends Diwali wishes from Australia

As India celebrate the auspicious festival of Diwali on Saturday, India captain Virat Kohli also extended his wishes to the nation. Kohli, who is currently in Australia, and is placed under mandatory quarantine ahead of the series, took to Twitter to share a video in which he wished everyone a ‘Happy Diwali’ and also requested them to not burst crackers.

“A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May god bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali,” Kohli said in the video.

“Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion,” Kohli added.

Apart from Kohli, several other former cricketers including Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman also wished their fans a happy and safe Diwali. Australia opener David Warner also took to Twitter to send across his wishes.

Virat Kohli-led India are scheduled to play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests in Australia. The first ODI of the series will be played on November 27th in Sydney.