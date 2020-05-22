Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Please let us go, honest to god’: Robin Uthappa wants BCCI to allow Indian players in foreign leagues

‘Please let us go, honest to god’: Robin Uthappa wants BCCI to allow Indian players in foreign leagues

Speaking in an interview to BBC, Uthappa said: “Please let us go, honest to God. It does hurt when we’re not allowed to go and play.”

Updated: May 22, 2020 15:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Robin Uthappa. (IPL)

India batsman Robin Uthappa on Friday said that he wants the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to change its ruling on overseas T20 leagues. The BCCI does not allow Indian players to participate in foreign T20 tournaments such as Big Bash League (BBL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Mzansi Super League (South Africa), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) etc. Former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh was given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the board to play in Global T20 Canada last year after he announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, including the Indian Premier League.

Speaking in an interview to BBC, Uthappa said: “Please let us go, honest to God. It does hurt when we’re not allowed to go and play … It would be so nice if we could go and play at least a couple of others because as a student of the game you want to learn and grow as much as you can.”

Also read: ‘Love our chats,’ Virat Kohli shares photo with frenemy Williamson on Twitter

Uthappa’s remarks came just a few days after a similar suggestion was made by Suresh Raina in an Instagram Live chat with former India allrounder Irfan Pathan.

Uthappa, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL auctions in December last year, further expressed hopes that things could change with Sourav Ganguly at the helm. “Ganguly is a very progressive thinking human being, someone who has always looked to take India to the next level. He actually laid the foundation for where India cricket is now,” Uthappa said.



Also read: Won’t use Pakistan’s tour of England as leverage for a return trip, says PCB CEO Khan

“We’re hoping that he will look at this at some point,” he added.

The 13th edition of IPL this year was suspended indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. It still remains to be seen whether the tournament will take place this year or not.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Petition challenging PM Modi’s election from Varanasi adjourned by two weeks
May 22, 2020 15:44 IST
CSA downplays Smith’s backing of Ganguly for ICC chairman’s post
May 22, 2020 15:43 IST
‘West Bengal is fighting well’: PM Modi’s rare praise for Mamata Banerjee
May 22, 2020 15:42 IST
Pakistan International Airlines flight from Lahore crashes near Karachi airport
May 22, 2020 15:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.