Sections
Home / Cricket / Please speak to BCCI about our rights: Mumbai scorers write to MCA

Please speak to BCCI about our rights: Mumbai scorers write to MCA

Last year, BCCI retired a number of scorers and since it’s not a round the year job, the world’s richest cricket board doesn’t want to employ scorers on a full-time basis.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 19:07 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo. (REUTERS)

A group of empanelled scorers from the Mumbai Cricket Association have urged the state body to take up the issue of medical insurance and ex-gratia amount with the BCCI in these troubled times due to COVID-19 which has affected their livelihood.

The scorers have written a mail to the MCA secretary ( a copy of which is in possession of PTI).

“With a new rule, 17 of the BCCI scorers were also deemed as retired from previous season, having attained the age of 60 years. For these scorers, it is a complete stoppage of income by way of match fees from BCCI matches,” the letter stated.

Last year, BCCI retired a number of scorers and since it’s not a round the year job, the world’s richest cricket board doesn’t want to employ scorers on a full-time basis.



“Under the circumstances, we appeal to you, to take up our case with the BCCI with the requests that the Board should have a medical group insurance policy for all scorers, active as well as retired,” the mail stated.

According to the scorers, the BCCI should help them with a lump sum ex gratia amount, in cases of emergency, to both active and retired scorers.

“Have a proper retirement policy with a fixed monthly pension scheme and / or a one time payment on retirement of scorers to supplement the retired scorers’ income,” it stated.

The scorers cited the case of retired MCA scorer Ramesh Parab from Mumbai who was suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for over 35 days.

Secondly, they cited the case of Kousik Saha of Kolkata, lost the battle of life in the hospital after suffering from diabetes and suffered from cardiac arrest.

“The retired scorers are separately taking up their issue with BCCI individually but if the state associations write and take up these issues with BCCI, there is better weightage as well as importance to it,” the mail read.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Aug 12, 2020 20:28 IST
Monsoon man(e)ia: Get healthy hair at home in a jiffy!
Aug 12, 2020 20:22 IST
Remembering Rahat Indori: A friend, brother, and poet
Aug 12, 2020 20:19 IST
International Youth Day: WHO issues advice to youth amid Covid
Aug 12, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.