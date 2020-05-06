Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Plenty have gone there and tried their best’: Ravi Shastri says winning Test series in Australia as coach was ‘special’

‘Plenty have gone there and tried their best’: Ravi Shastri says winning Test series in Australia as coach was ‘special’

India became the first Asian team to beat Australia in a Test series at home as the Virat Kohli-led side claimed the four-match series 2-1.

Updated: May 06, 2020 08:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File Image of Indian Cricket Team with trophy. (Reuters)

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri said on Tuesday that winning the Test series in Australia in 2018-19 for the first time in 71 years was special and added that the World Championship win in 1985 was the most special memory for him as a player. “It is great to be part of those two teams, as a coach that series in Australia, is going to be very very special and hard to beat, because that team wasn’t beaten in 71 years by any Asian team. There have been plenty who have gone there, tried their best and everyone knows how tough it is to beat Australia in Australia in Test match cricket, but in white ball cricket you can’t beat 1985 as a player. To win both is fantastic,” Shastri said on the ‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’ show.

India became the first Asian team to beat Australia in a Test series at home as the Virat Kohli-led side claimed the four-match series 2-1. Australia won the first match by 34 runs, recording their 1,000th win in international cricket, but India came back strongly to win the series comfortably.

Also read: India’s team of 1985 could trouble Virat Kohli’s side in limited overs: Ravi Shastri

Shastri also hailed the team in 1985 to be better than the one which clinched the 1983 World Cup trophy under Kapil Dev and added that they can even trouble the current side in ODIs.

“No question about that. They (team of 85) will give any team that India puts up in white ball cricket, a run for their money. That team of 85 will give this team a run for money,” Shastri said.



Also read: Patel recalls when Matthew Hayden threatened to ‘punch him in the face’

“I go one step ahead and say the team of 1985 was a stronger team compared to 1983.”You know, I was part of both teams, I played in the 1983 World Cup and 1985, when you look man to man, 80 per cent of that 83 team was still there, but then some of the youngsters that you got in there like a Sivaramakrishnan, Sadanand Vishwanath, Azharuddin, those kind of guys came in to add to the experience you already had of 83 (and it) was fantastic.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
May 06, 2020 07:49 IST
Scientists tell PM Modi 30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development
May 06, 2020 08:26 IST
In 5 days, Covid-19 killed 526 people and affected 11,000 in India, shows data
May 06, 2020 07:55 IST
13 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Tripura, state’s tally rises to 42
May 06, 2020 08:02 IST

latest news

Ford India launches contactless sales, services
May 06, 2020 08:32 IST
Cases registered against 9 liquor shops in Pune for not following Covid-19 guidelines
May 06, 2020 08:31 IST
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
May 06, 2020 08:41 IST
Teachers, board exam moderators can travel amid lockdown in Maharashtra
May 06, 2020 08:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.