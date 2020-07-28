Sections
Home / Cricket / Ponting, Vaughan, Gilchrist among many to congratulate Broad for completing 500 Test wickets

Ponting, Vaughan, Gilchrist among many to congratulate Broad for completing 500 Test wickets

The likes of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan and Paul Collingwood were among many to laud Broad for his incredible milestone.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite on Day 5. (ICC Image)

England fast bowler Stuart Broad on Tuesday became the seventh bowler and only the second from his country in history of Test cricket to complete 500 wickets. Broad dismissed West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite for 19 out LBW to achieve the landmark, following which several former cricketers expressed their good wishes to the England quick.

Also Read | Stuart Broad becomes second England cricketer to pick 500 Test wickets

Among the firsts to congratulate broad was former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who has been up against the England quick several times during the Ashes. Calling broad a tough competitor, Ponting tweeted: “Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skilful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI”

Ajit Agarkar, the former India fast bowler, who played occasionally against Broad during the England pacer’s initial days, said: “Incredible achievement @StuartBroad8. Having form, fitness, skill and desire over such a long period of time is a very special effort. Congratulations #500club #ENGvsWI”



Also Read | Broad takes 10 wickets to reach 500 in Tests and guides hosts to series win at Old Trafford



Broad’s efforts were lauded by his current and former England teammates. Paul Collingwood, who felt Broad’s feat deserved a crowd in attendance tweeted, “Such a shame the ground can’t be full for @StuartBroad8 500th test wicket but we are all watching in admiration of such a huge achievement. Incredible #ENGvWIN #cricket #500club, “ while limited-overs batsman Jason Roy tweeted: “What a player and what a man. Incredible achievement! @StuartBroad8.”



Former Australia fast bowler Merv Hughes, tweeted: “Congratulations to Stuart Broad 500 tesr wickets.... outstanding career.... definitely would not have been possible without his time at Hoppers Crossing cc!!”

Another former Australia to laud Broad is Adam Gilchrist, who had this to say “And well done @StuartBroad8. A champions greatest quality is longevity. You are a true champion.”

Last but not the least, Michael Vaughan, under whom Broad made his Test debut way back in the year 2007, admitted he never expected the fast bowler to reach the Mount 500. “Always felt he was going to have a good Test career but I didn’t have 500 Test wickets in the equation !!! Skill,resilience,hard work,stubbornness ... And when you think he started out as a Batsman ... A great,” Vaughan tweeted.

Broad joins fellow quick James Anderson as the only two England bowlers with 500 Test wickets or more and is fourth on the list of all-time highest Test wicket-takers by a fast bowler behind Anderson, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

City’s July rain is highest in 76 years
Jul 28, 2020 23:34 IST
Improved recovery rate reduces sealed area count in Ghaziabad
Jul 28, 2020 23:34 IST
Kejriwal reviews road redesign project, deadline for pilot run extended
Jul 28, 2020 23:29 IST
100,000 vacancies posted on govt’s job portal: Kejriwal
Jul 28, 2020 23:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.