Home / Cricket / Promising Ollie Robinson hopes to replace James Anderson in England Test team

Rising England pacer Ollie Robinson hopes to take over from “role model” James Anderson when the ace fast bowler decides to call it a day from Test cricket.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:36 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Posted by Aditya Bhattacharya

Ollie Robinson has taken 236 First-Class wickets (Getty Images)

“Being with Jimmy in South Africa this winter showed me a new way forward, seeing someone at the top of their game and how hard they still work,” Robinson told Sky Sports. “I think most English bowlers around the country look up to Jimmy - he has taken that many wickets and played for that many years that it’s hard to look past that.

“He’s definitely someone I look at as a role model and hopefully in the future I can almost take his place and fill the void. That’s definitely what I am aiming for.”

Robinson, 26, has been named in England’s 55-man back-to-training group for the summer. Anderson, 37, is England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker.



“Ever since I started, I have wanted to play Test cricket for England so the goal is red-ball cricket for me and my stats lean more that way as well,” Robinson added. “It’s very pleasing to get the nod - it’s something I have been working hard for a few years. It’s always nice to get the recognition especially after a good couple of years in county cricket.”

Robinson has returned to individual training at Hove after cricket was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After having 10 weeks off as a bowler it is quite challenging getting the workload back in quickly. It will take time. I bowled 16 overs last week and my body felt quite good so hopefully it only takes a couple of weeks (to regain peak fitness) and then it’s about maintaining that and hoping the body stays good for a long period of time,” Robinson said.

“We had a chat on Zoom, about 60 of us, setting out each phase (of England’s back-to-training programme). I think it was three weeks on your own and then, government-permitting, training in small groups, so the Sussex lads can join up with the Kent boys or the Surrey lads and do a bit of bat and ball.

“I think England are going to pick a smaller squad in five weeks and hopefully I will be involved in that.”

