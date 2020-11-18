PSL 2020: Wasim Akram dedicates Karachi Kings’ maiden title win to late Dean Jones

Karachi Kings clinched the maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday by defeating Lahore Qalandars by five wickets. Babar Azam’s 63 not out off 49 balls propelled Karachi to 135-5 with eight balls to spare.

After the match, head coach Wasim Akram dedicated this historic win to Late Dean Jones, who passed away earlier this year after suffering a cardiac arrest. The former Australian cricketer was appointed the coach of Karachi ahead of the PSL season in March before the coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement of the knockout stage of the tournament.

The Indian Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of Akram in which he said, “Karachi Kings, the champions. This (win) is for Dean Jones and for the fans of Karachi Kings.”

Here’s the post:

Star of the match, Babar Azam paid tribute to Dean Jones through a Twitter post where he wrote, “Deano, job done coach!”

Chasing a 134-run target set by Lahore Qalanders, the Kings cruised to the target in 18.4 overs with five wickets in hand.

Azam finished the tournament, which resumed on Saturday after being suspended for eight months by the pandemic, as the leading run-scorer with 473. He gauged the pitch in the final to perfection, hitting seven boundaries.

Chadwick Walton, who made 22, combined with Azam for 61 from 50 balls for the third wicket.