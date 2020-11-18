Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / PSL 2020: Wasim Akram dedicates Karachi Kings’ maiden title win to late Dean Jones

PSL 2020: Wasim Akram dedicates Karachi Kings’ maiden title win to late Dean Jones

Dean Jones was appointed the coach of Karachi ahead of the PSL season in March before the coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement of the knockout stage of the tournament.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photos of Wasim Akram (L) and Dean Jones (R) (Twitter)

Karachi Kings clinched the maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday by defeating Lahore Qalandars by five wickets. Babar Azam’s 63 not out off 49 balls propelled Karachi to 135-5 with eight balls to spare.

After the match, head coach Wasim Akram dedicated this historic win to Late Dean Jones, who passed away earlier this year after suffering a cardiac arrest. The former Australian cricketer was appointed the coach of Karachi ahead of the PSL season in March before the coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement of the knockout stage of the tournament.

The Indian Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of Akram in which he said, “Karachi Kings, the champions. This (win) is for Dean Jones and for the fans of Karachi Kings.”

Here’s the post:





Star of the match, Babar Azam paid tribute to Dean Jones through a Twitter post where he wrote, “Deano, job done coach!”



 

Chasing a 134-run target set by Lahore Qalanders, the Kings cruised to the target in 18.4 overs with five wickets in hand.

Azam finished the tournament, which resumed on Saturday after being suspended for eight months by the pandemic, as the leading run-scorer with 473. He gauged the pitch in the final to perfection, hitting seven boundaries.

Chadwick Walton, who made 22, combined with Azam for 61 from 50 balls for the third wicket.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Nov 18, 2020 13:59 IST
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Nov 18, 2020 13:38 IST
Now only 50 guests allowed at weddings in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge
Nov 18, 2020 14:06 IST
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
Nov 18, 2020 14:35 IST

latest news

‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
Nov 18, 2020 14:57 IST
Human sprays water to keep cat off the table, plan fails hilariously. Watch
Nov 18, 2020 14:56 IST
SC reserves order on plea challenging PM Modi’s election to Varanasi seat
Nov 18, 2020 14:50 IST
England to tour Pakistan next October; first time since 2005
Nov 18, 2020 14:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.