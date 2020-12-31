Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Pucovski has pretty good track record after returning from concussions’, says assistant coach McDonald

‘Pucovski has pretty good track record after returning from concussions’, says assistant coach McDonald

The 22-year-old has a history of bouncing back strongly from concussion-induced breaks. Hence, McDonald feels that Puckovski will have a promising return if given a chance in playing XI.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 20:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photo of Will Puckovski (Twitter)

As uncapped batsman Will Puckovski returns to the Australian squad for the remainder of the Test series against India, assistant coach Andrew McDonald is confident about youngster’s good performance if given a chance in top of the order.

Puckovski was in contention to make debut as an opener for Australia in Adelaide. Unfortunately, he suffered a blow on his helmet during the practice match and was ruled out of the first two Tests. That was his ninth case of concussion in his career.

The 22-year-old has a history of bouncing back strongly from concussion-induced breaks. Hence, McDonald feels that Puckovski will have a promising return.

“We do know with the history that Will has had, and with my time with him at Victoria. He had a pretty good track record of performing when he has returned,” McDonald was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press (AAP).



“I think they (the selectors) will put a bit of trust put into the player around whether he’s mentally ready. And clearly it will be up to the coach once he lays eyes on him to see where he’s at in terms of being skill ready. But history would suggest that he says he’s right to perform he’s done it a few times and had a good return, so (I’ll) suggest they’ll put trust into the player,” McDonald added.

In 2018, Pucovski scored his maiden first-class hundred just months after suffering two concussions, with only minor hits in between for a Cricket Australia XI against England. The right hander also notched up double-centuries in his last two returns from lengthy stints out with concussions.

Pucovski, who joins the Australian squad on Thursday night, will take part in two crucial net sessions at Melbourne before the team moves to Sydney for the third Test, starting on January 7 in Sydney.

Earlier this week, former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist had said Matthew Wade, who was elevated to the role of opener after the home side was struck by injuries, has made a strong case for himself and the management is likely to go with him at the top alongside David Warner. However, McDonald opined that Wade’s best batting position is in the middle order.

“Is Wade and Warner the best opening combination for us at this point in time? I think a lot of that will depend on how Will Pucovski is,” McDonald said.

(With PTI inputs)

