Questions will be raised if T20 World is postponed but IPL happens: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that questions will be raised if Indian Premier League is slotted in the window allotted to ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, which in all likelihood will be cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The ICC is yet to decide the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia which is scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15.

“There are rumors that the World Cup was clashing with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Australia-India series, therefore, it (T20 World Cup) won’t take place,” Inzamam said in his YouTube channel on Sunday. “The Indian board is strong and has control in the International Cricket Council (ICC). If Australia says that we cannot hold the World Cup because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then their stance will be easily accepted, but if any such kind event happens during the same time, then questions will be raised,” he said.

Also read: ‘Virat Kohli could never be the cool ice man like MS Dhoni’: Nasser Hussain on how India captain is different from MSD

The 50-year-old former batsman, who has scored 8830 runs in 120 Tests and 11739 runs in 378 ODIs for Pakistan, further said: “People will think, if a country could host 12 to 14 teams (16 teams), then why the ICC could not look after the teams, after all Australia is such an advanced country.

“Another thing is the ICC should not be allowed to give priority to private leagues (IPL) on international cricket. This will lead to young players forcing on private leagues other than international matches.” The former coach, however, agreed that it is not easy to host 16 nations during the T20 World Cup.

“Australia can say that it was difficult for it to manage 18 teams (16) for the mega event as it is not easy. Likewise, the Pakistan team was in England in a hotel and all the facilities were being provided there, therefore, it has not been easy to manage 18 teams (16),” he said.

Also read: ‘He always had two answers’: Sourav Ganguly reveals why Sachin Tendulkar never wanted to face first ball

The fate of Asia Cup which PCB will be hosting in a neutral country for security reason is also an issue as no one knows the fate of the tournament originally scheduled in September.

Inzamam said: “I have also heard that objections are also raised on the dates of the Asia Cup as it is clashing with some other event. “The ICC, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and all cricket boards should sit together and give a strong message that any such kind of impression (giving priority to private leagues instead of international cricket), won’t take place,” he said.