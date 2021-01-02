Sections
Rabada’s return put on ice as South Africa look ahead to Pakistan tour

The 25-year-old paceman was recalled to the squad for the second test, suggesting he would lead an otherwise inexperienced attack as South Africa seek to complete a 2-0 series whitewash. But team officials on Saturday said Rabada would not be considered.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:58 IST

By Reuters, Johannesburg

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada (ICC/Twitter)

South Africa will not risk the fitness of lead attack bowler Kagiso Rabada despite a return to their squad and he will miss out the second test against Sri Lanka, which starts at The Wanderers Stadium on Sunday, officials said.

Rabada suffered an adductor muscle strain that ruled him out of the one day international Series against England last month and left him sidelined for the first test win over Sri Lanka in Pretoria.

The 25-year-old paceman was recalled to the squad for the second test, suggesting he would lead an otherwise inexperienced attack as South Africa seek to complete a 2-0 series whitewash.

But team officials on Saturday said Rabada would not be considered.



“The coaches are very happy with his progress but in terms of work load, they’d like to make sure he is in the right space to be able to compete fully for the test series against Pakistan as well as Australia,” said team spokesperson Sipokazi Sokanyile.

South Africa tour Pakistan later this month for the first time in 14 years, where they play two tests and three Twenty20 internationals.

Australia are then due to play three tests in South Africa in February and March.

Rabada has taken 197 test wickets at average of 22.95 in 43 appearances for South Africa.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)

