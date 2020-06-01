Sections
Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too: Chris Gayle



His comments come in the backdrop of the ongoing protests in the US after an African-American man, George Floyd, died after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

West Indies' Chris Gayle. (Action Images via Reuters)

West Indies star Chris Gayle took to social media on Monday and wrote that racism exists in cricket too and not just in the sport of football. His comments come in the backdrop of the ongoing protests in the US after an African-American man, George Floyd, died after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck.

“Black lives matter just like any other life. Black people matter, p***k all racist people, stop taking black people for fools, even our own black people wise the p***k up and stop bringing down your own! I have travelled the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on,” Gayle wrote in his Instagram story.

“Racism is not only in football, it’s in cricket too. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black and powerful. Black and proud,” he added.

Chris Gayle’s Instagram story

Floyd died Monday after a Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck. The officer has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter; he and three other officers were fired from the force after a video of Floyd’s death emerged.



Riots erupted from demonstrations in cities from San Francisco to Boston protesting the death of Floyd.

(With ANI inputs)

