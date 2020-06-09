Sections
Racism not restricted to colour of the skin: Irfan Pathan

When asked if he wrote out of his personal experience or it was something he observed, Pathan told PTI: “It is an observation and I don’t think anyone can deny this.” Pathan, who retired from all forms of the game earlier this year, played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20s.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 18:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme. (PTI)

The topic of racism has griped the world currently due to the killing of George Floyd in the USA. African-American Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last month by a police officer and it triggered mass protests around the country and reignited the racism debate world over. West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy also talked about their experiences of racism in cricket. Sammy alleged that he was racially abused during his stint in the Indian Premier League and even asked apologies from his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Tuesday contributed to the global debate around racism, saying “it is not just restricted to the skin colour” and one could also be racially abused due to his religion.

“Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin.Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too,” Pathan wrote on Twitter.

A few days after revealing that he was subjected to racial comments while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has now decided to personally contact the ones who used call him by that ‘derogatory word’.

Sammy released a video on Monday on Instagram, in which he elaborated his feelings when got to know the meaning of the word he and Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera were called in the Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room.

“I have played all over the world and I have been loved by many people, I have embraced all dressing rooms where I have played, so I was listening to Hasan Minhaj as to how some of the people in his culture describe black people,” Sammy said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

(with PTI inputs)

