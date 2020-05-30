‘Rahul Dravid asked ‘why aren’t you bowling’?’: Ishant Sharma recalls hilarious story from his debut ODI series in Ireland

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma recalled a hilarious encounter with batting legend Rahul Dravid during his debut ODI series in Ireland. Speaking in a BCCI video with Mayank Agarwal, Ishant recalled that he was not initially named for the ODI series in Ireland against South Africa, and was picked for the England Test series, which was to take place after the Proteas series. “I was named for the England Test series. I was not picked for ODI series in England. I was 17 years old, I was chilling at home. I had no expectations,” he said.

“Then, I received I call that I have to come to Ireland to play in the ODIs. I tell you, my friend, that it was so cold there, it was like ice for us. So many people including MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa and RP Singh fell ill due to the change of weather conditions. At least, 6-7 people fell ill,” the bowler recalled.

Also read: Virat Kohli only cricketer in Forbes’ top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020

Ishant further revealed that a mix-up with his luggage on the way to the hotel created a confusion before he could come down to bowl at the nets.

“After I reached Ireland, I was waiting for my luggage and I called my manager. The manager said the luggage will come directly in your room, I was like ‘woahh! we have this facility also, this is nice, in Ranji matches we carry it ourselves’,” Ishant said.

“Everyone was at the practice, I was just standing there. And then Rahul Dravid came up to me and asked ‘Ishant why are you not bowling’. I nervously muttered something and he said ‘what’,” Ishant said laughing.

Also read: Harbhajan Singh reveals his strategy against the ‘Universe Boss’

“So, I said ‘Rahul bhai, mere bag hi nahi aaya hai (my luggage has not arrived)’. He said ‘what does that mean’? I said ‘I put in the flight, but I have not received them’. Rahul Dravid asked me that how will I play the match tomorrow. I was shocked again,” he further said. “I borrowed shoes from Zaheer Khan and played my first ODI match against South Africa,” the bowler further said.