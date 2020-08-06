Rahul Dravid wasn’t as gifted as Sachin Tendulkar but at times outdid him: Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja

Sections
Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja recalled Rahul Dravid’s career and praised him for sticking it out and making a name for himself even though his team had someone like Sachin Tendulkar in it.

Mumbai Indians batsman Sachin Tendulkar and Rajasthan Royals captain Rahul Dravid

A glance at Rahul Dravid’s numbers is enough to justify is legendary status. Dravid was known as the ‘wall’ of Indian cricket. Every time he stepped out to the middle, the bowlers knew they will have a hard time sending him back. The 2001 Test against Australia at Eden Gardens is one of the major highlights Dravid’s career. The 1999 World Cup ODI against Sri Lanka where Dravid scored 153 is another one of his memorable innings.

“Maybe Rahul Dravid wasn’t as gifted as Sachin Tendulkar but to survive and compete with a great cricketer takes a lot of you. You know you’ve tried your best which is still not good enough to be the best batsman in the team and that can put you down,” Ramiz Raja was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Also Read | ‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’



“But credit to Rahul Dravid, for at times outdoing Sachin Tendulkar. He was an extremely good batsman on a tough pitch because his defence was rock solid. And he had a great attitude as well at that pivotal No. 3 position and keeping as well,” Raja added.



“You’d always respect Rahul Dravid. The greatness of a player is judged in the dressing room. If the team feels he will not let them down in a tough situation, for a gritty 30 or a 50, that’s what matters,” Raja further said.

Dravid played 164 Tests for India in which he scored 13,288 runs at an average of 52.31. He also played 344 ODIs in which he scored 10,889 runs at an average of 39.16.

