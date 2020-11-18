Sections
‘KL Rahul must take a bit of blame as KXIP were unable to find an ideal XI’, says Aakash Chopra

Under Rahul’s leadership, KXIP lost six out of first seven games. Later, they bounced back with five wins on a row and then lost the last two matches in league phase, failing to make it to the playoffs.

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul (Twitter)

As a batsman, KL Rahul was utterly impressive in the recently Indian Premier League (IPL). With 670 runs to his credit, Rahul came out as the highest run-scorer of the tournament. He ticked all the boxes as batsman, but how successful was he as a captain in IPL 2020? Under Rahul’s leadership, KXIP lost six out of first seven games. Later, they bounced back with five wins on a row and then lost the last two matches in league phase, failing to make it to the playoffs.

Following KXIP’s track record this season, Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra opined that Rahul will have to take some of the blame as the team was unable to find their ideal XI.

“I was 50-50 with KL Rahul’s captaincy. Because he will have to take some of the blame for Kings XI Punjab not being able to find their ideal XI. I am sure these are the decisions of the team management and all of that but you also play a part. So that is an issue because it took some time to understand,” said Chopra in his YouTube video.

It was Rahul’s first-ever experience of leading a team in IPL. Chopra agreed to the fact that the Karnataka batter bettered his captaincy skills towards the end and managed his bowlers pretty well.



“He handled the bowlers well, didn’t play them consistently at the start. But when he started playing them, he used Ravi Bishnoi well, Murugan was used well also and even Shami was used well. In fact, let me just say this that KL Rahul’s captaincy kept improving as the tournament progressed,” said Chopra.

All in all, Chopra was satisfied with Rahul’s leadership qualities and gave him 7.5 marks out of 10 and hoped that he would improve himself with experience.

“Well done KL Rahul. I would give 7.5 out of 10 for KL Rahul the captain, not too bad, not too great, improvement can be there and it will happen also is what I feel,” said Chopra.

