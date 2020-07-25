Sections
Home / Cricket / Rajasthan Royals to release documentary

Rajasthan Royals to release documentary

The three-part series named “Inside Story” will be available on Jio platforms and will include interviews and “never-before-seen footage” from the Royals camp.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 17:47 IST

By Press Trust of India,

Rajasthan Royals finished second from bottom in IPL 2019. (PTI Image)

India Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals will release a documentary series on August 1, showcasing the franchise’s 2019 season campaign. The three-part series named “Inside Story” will be available on Jio platforms and will include interviews and “never-before-seen footage” from the Royals camp, a release said on Saturday.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Featuring stars like skipper Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag, the documentary showcases the journey of a season in which Royals finished seventh out of eight teams. The documentary has been in works since March last year with Royals agreeing to let a film crew follow them through the season.

Also Read | IPL 2020 will be bigger than all previous seasons: Gautam Gambhir

The Royals finished second from bottom in the points-table with five wins from 14 matches and ending with 11 points. They won just one game from their first six of the tournament and the departures of Buttler, Stokes and Archer further dented them. Ajinkya Rahane failed to inspire as a leader and was sacked from his position with Steve Smith taking over the role.

Speaking on the release of the documentary series, Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum said, “We are delighted to launch this documentary to entertain both Royals fans and sports lovers around the world during this challenging time. We hope this will increase the excitement and anticipation of the 800 million IPL fans.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TRIFED signs MoU with IIT Delhi under govt’s ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’
Jul 25, 2020 18:55 IST
Party drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore seized in Kolkata, two drug peddlers held
Jul 25, 2020 18:58 IST
Thousands of stranded Filipinos crammed into baseball stadium amid coronavirus risks
Jul 25, 2020 18:53 IST
Letting Meghna Gulzar direct Raazi was blunder, rues Harinder Sikka
Jul 25, 2020 18:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.