Rashid Khan’s hilarious imitation of Steve Smith’s batting style - WATCH

Rashid Khan is the most famous Afghanistan cricketer in the world. His wicket-taking ability has been a revelation in the shortest format of the game as he has become a hot property among different leagues in the world. Rashid has been a big success in the Indian Premier League as he has picked 55 wickets at an economy of 6.55 in just 46 matches. Now it is just not his bowling that is winning the hearts of the fans but his batting also.

Rashid has played some important cameos in recent years for his team in international games as well as franchise cricket. However, Rashid recently used his batting to imitate one of the best in the game. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s official Instagram account recently shared a video of Rashid Khan trying to copy Smith’s batting style.

SunRisers Hyderabad in the caption of the post wrote, “@rashid.khan19 doing his best @steve_smith49 impression on the Aussie’s birthday today! Have a good one, Steve”.

Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith recently turned 31 on Tuesday and wishes have been pouring in from the cricket fraternity and from his fans. Smith has proved to be one of the best batsmen of his generation and his appetite for runs, especially in Test cricket, has garnered him a lot of praise.

Comparisons have been made with the legendary Australia Sir Don Bradman and Smith has every right to enjoy those accolades. The last year proved to be a landmark one for Smith as he returned to action after serving a one year ban due to his involvement in the now-infamous ball-tampering scandal.

Smith’s career was halted at a time when he was at the height of his prowess. But the year’s gap almost didn’t mean anything for the former Australian captain as he returned hungrier than ever and piled up a huge mountain of runs, starting with a stellar show in the Ashes, where he amassed 774 runs in 7 innings, the fifth highest in the history of Ashes.

While Smith’s batting is always talked about, a side of his cricketing abilities that often gets neglected is his fielding. Smith is a sharp close-in fielder and over the course of his career taken some brilliant catches. Cricket.com.au decided to put up a collection of his catches on his birthday.