Ravi Shastri headlines online interaction of BCCI coaches to discuss future roadmap

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid was the man behind the initiative and senior team support staff comprising Shastri, bowling Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar were a part of this interaction last week.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

A file photo of Ravi Shastri. (Getty Images)

India head coach Ravi Shastri and his counterparts with the A and junior teams discussed future plans for their respective sides in an online interaction, making use of their time at home amid a national lockdown.

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid was the man behind the initiative and senior team support staff comprising Shastri, bowling Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar were a part of this interaction last week.

“It wasn’t an online coaching class. You can say it was an interaction where you give ideas and listen to the mindset and plans of other coaches. There has only been one such session but it is likely to be a regular affair,” an NCA official told PTI.

The online session was also attended by junior and NCA coaches including Paras Mhambrey, Narendra Hirwani, Abhay Sharma and Sitanshu Kotak.



“If senior coaches like Shastri, Arun and Sridhar are also part of the interaction, you are bound to learn something from their rich international experience,” the official said.

“At the moment, it is a lockdown so it was easier to organise this. It remains to be seen how often it can be done when things are normal and the Indian team is on duty,” the official added.

The aim was to bring in more synergy in the work of national teams (senior, India A and under-19).

All global sporting activity has come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no clarity when the Indian team will take the field next, having played last in New Zealand in the first week of March.

