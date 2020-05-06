Ravi Shastri names Pakistan player who ‘would go to any level to get under your skin’

Ravi Shastri looks on during game four of the Twenty20 series between New Zealand and India. (Getty Images)

India head coach Ravi Shastri recently talked about the 1985 World Championship of Cricket in Australia and the battle he engaged in for the Player of the Series award, an Audi 100 sedan, with Pakistan great Javed Miandad. Shastri was in magnificent form during the tournament as he scored runs and took wickets in equal numbers to take India to victory in the tournament.

Eventually, Shastri trumped Miandad for the award and took home the Audi. In a recent interview on ‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’, Shastri talked about his rivalry with Miandad during the tournament and how he managed to outwit the Pakistani great.

“He had no chance of getting the Audi. But he had to needle me so that I would get distracted. I mean, when we played against each other, there was constant chat between Javed and me. There will always be needling,” Ravi Shastri said.

“He was a great player, he was a great competitor. He would go to any level to get under your skin and make sure you’re distracted. He had no chance in that final. My eyes were on that car. Even though he might have wanted to distract me, he had no bloody chance.”

File image of Javed Miandad. ( Getty Images )

Shastri also said that winning the Test series in Australia in 2018-19 for the first time in 71 years was special and added that the World Championship win in 1985 was the most special memory for him as a player.

“It is great to be part of those two teams, as a coach that series in Australia, is going to be very very special and hard to beat because that team wasn’t beaten in 71 years by any Asian team. There have been plenty who have gone there, tried their best and everyone knows how tough it is to beat Australia in Australia in Test match cricket, but in white-ball cricket you can’t beat 1985 as a player. To win both is fantastic,” Shastri said.