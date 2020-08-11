Sections
Home / Cricket / Ravindra Jadeja’s wife caught without mask, argues with cops

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife caught without mask, argues with cops

The cricketer’s wife had a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when the latter stopped her car at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that she was not wearing a mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja said.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:30 IST

By Press Trust of India, Rajkot

Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. (PTI)

Wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja entered into an argument with a police constable in Gujarat’s Rajkot after the latter asked her the reason for not wearing a mask, police said on Tuesday. The cricketer was driving the car at the time of the incident on Monday night. While he was wearing a mask, his wife Rivaba wasn’t, a senior officer said.

The cricketer’s wife had a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when the latter stopped her car at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that she was not wearing a mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja told PTI.

“Our primary investigation has revealed that Rivaba Jadeja was not wearing a mask. While it is a matter of investigation why the issue escalated, we have learnt that both the parties entered into a verbal spat,” the DCP said.

Following the argument, Gosai complained of uneasiness and was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.



She was discharged after half an hour and is fine now, the officer said, adding that no FIR has been lodged as yet.

