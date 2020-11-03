Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘Recently we witnessed an incident which could’ve been nasty’: Tendulkar urges authorities to make helmets mandatory for batsmen

‘Recently we witnessed an incident which could’ve been nasty’: Tendulkar urges authorities to make helmets mandatory for batsmen

Tendulkar shared a video of Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar getting hit on the head when Kings XI Punjab fielder Nicholas Pooran threw the ball towards the striker’s end, attempting to run out the batsman.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 17:00 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Sachin Tendulkar speaks to the media during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 22, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty Images)

Concerned about safety of the players, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make it mandatory for batsmen to wear helmets while playing at the professional level.

Tendulkar shared a video of Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar getting hit on the head when Kings XI Punjab fielder Nicholas Pooran threw the ball towards the striker’s end, attempting to run out the batsman.In the video, originally posted by the official website of the Indian Premier League, Shankar is seen falling on the ground after taking the hit as physios rushed to check on him. Fortunately the 29-year-old was wearing a helmet.

“The game has become faster but is it getting safer? Recently we witnessed an incident which could’ve been nasty. Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels. Request @icc to take this up on priority,” Tendulkar tweeted.

The tragic death of young Australian batsman Phillip Huges after being hit by a Sean Abbott bouncer during a domestic match in November 2014 had triggered a debate on players’ safety.The 25-year-old was hit on the neck, just below the helmet. It forced the manufacturers to redesign the helmets to enhance safety of the batsmen.



Tendulkar also tagged all the cricket boards including the BCCI, Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board.

In another tweet he tagged Ravi Shastri, recalling an incident when the India head coach got hit by a full-toss bowled by Sunil Gavaskar during an exhibition match.

“This also reminded me of the time when you got hit after top-edging a full toss bowled by Mr Gavaskar during an exhibition game. That could’ve been a grave injury too but thankfully wasn’t!”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Nov 03, 2020 16:54 IST
‘Unfounded, rumour’: China rejects report of capturing territory from Nepal
Nov 03, 2020 17:00 IST
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Nov 03, 2020 14:25 IST
Voters’ woes in Bihar polls: Many find their names in dead persons’ list
Nov 03, 2020 16:58 IST

latest news

Sunny Sabharwal creates buzz with birthday bash
Nov 03, 2020 17:59 IST
Karwa Chauth 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook
Nov 03, 2020 17:59 IST
India’s exports dip 5.4% in October to USD 24.82 billion, shows govt data
Nov 03, 2020 17:57 IST
Indian archery team’s support staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Nov 03, 2020 17:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.