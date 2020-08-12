Sections
Record-breaking double-centurion dropped for breaching Covid-19 protocols

Agreeing to a request for a photo with some young fans means Jordan Cox will not be a part of the team’s next game against Middlesex on Saturday despite scoring a double ton.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 12:55 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

Jordan Cox (Getty Images)

Jordan Cox, an English county cricketer representing Kent, has been dropped from the side’s next first-class match after he posed for a photo with young fans, breaching the Covid-19 health safety protocols.

The 19-year-old broke quite a few Kent records on Monday with an unbeaten innings of 237 in an unbroken 423-run partnership with Jack Leaning in the four-day match against Sussex in the Bob Willis Trophy.

But agreeing to a request for a photo with some young fans means he will not be a part of the team’s next game against Middlesex on Saturday.

He apologised for the indiscretion.



“I fully understand the consequences, and I want to apologise to everyone,” Cox said in a statement.

“I’m gutted to be missing the next match and feel like I have let the team down. I am very sorry that this has happened.” Cox will now have to self-isolate and will have to test negative for COVID-19 before he is allowed to join the squad again.

Kent’s director of cricket Paul Downton said Cox’s breach was “unfortunate”.

“It is unfortunate for Jordan that on the back of an outstanding performance, our team medical protocols were breached.

“We take these protocols very seriously and Jordan has no choice but to go into self-isolation,” Downton said.

Kent won the match against Sussex and Cox hit 47 fours and three sixes during his 570-ball stay in the middle.

