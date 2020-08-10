Sections
Ricky Ponting was going 'what do I do': How Aussie spinner cleaned up Laxman with magical turn on debut

In a recent interaction with ESPNCricinfo’s The Cricket Monthly column, the former Australia spinner recalled how it was Michael Clarke who told Australia captain Ricky Ponting to back him, which eventually gave him confidence to bowl the magical delivery.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of VVS Laxman. (AFP)

The 2008 Test between India and Australia in Nagpur was an easy win for the hosts. The side led by MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat to post 441 in the first innings. Australia team did not have any recognisable spin bowling option with Jason Krejza making a debut in the match for the visitors. Krejza managed to take 8 wickets in the first innings on a surface that did not help seamers at all. But the bowler had given away 215 runs while doing so.

The real highlight of the match for Krejza came in the 2nd innings when he cleaned up VVS Laxman with a magical turning delivery. In a recent interaction with ESPNCricinfo’s The Cricket Monthly column, the former Australia spinner recalled how it was Michael Clarke who told Australia captain Ricky Ponting to back him.

“At the start of the Test I started getting taken apart a little bit because the Indians went quite hard at me. I didn’t start doubting myself but those thoughts almost start creeping into your mind,” Krejza said.

“But when Shane Watson got Murali Vijay, I remember hearing Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting talking and Punter was going, ‘What do I do?’ and Clarkey just said, ‘Mate, you’ve got to back your spinner, just bowl him.’ When I heard that I was pretty sure I’m going to get a decent crack here to find my feet and keep bowling.” 



Krejza further recalled that by the time he returned to bowl just before the Tea on Day 4, he could see that the surface had plenty of help for the spinners.

“By that stage there was a little bit of rough, and I was thinking, ‘Right, I’ve got some assistance now, I can start trying to throw it out into the rough and let it spin.’ We set the fields for that, with quite a straight cover,” Krejza recalled.

Krejza bowled an off-break delivery at 83kph which pitched outside off stumps, and Laxman moved towards his right to push down the ball with the bat, leaving room between his legs and the stumps. The ball took a sudden turn, got a slightest of edges of Laxman’s bat and clipped the bails.

“I call it a fluke because I think it was a fluke, like Warney’s ball of the century was a fluke,” Krejza said. “In my whole career you could probably count them on two hands, those deliveries where everything just comes out perfectly.”

“It’s really that ‘pinch yourself’ moment when I talk back over it with people. These guys were my heroes, watching them destroy spinners and destroy quicks all over the world, then all of a sudden I was there bowling against them and getting them out,” he added.

Krejza only played two Tests for Australia, but he said dismissing India greats was a “great experience” for him. “It was a hard thing to feel like you belonged, because these were the people you watched on TV. It was a great experience, incredible,” he signed off.

