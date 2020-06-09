Sections
Home / Cricket / Rising COVID-19 cases puts cricket training on hold in Pakistan

Rising COVID-19 cases puts cricket training on hold in Pakistan

It has been reported that there are more than 100,000 positive cases in Pakistan with more than 2000 people losing their lives.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Yash Bhati, Hindustan Times Delhi

Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after the match. (Action Images via Reuters)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to cancel their plans to conduct a training camp in a ‘bio-secure’ environment due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the country. Pakistan was looking to prepare its players for the England tour but the situation with the novel coronavirus in the country has pushed back those plans. It has been reported that there are more than 100,000 positive cases in Pakistan with more than 2000 people losing their lives.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB is unable to construct a “bio-bubble” at its National Cricket Academy due to paucity of rooms in the residential complex.Pakistan are set to play three Tests and three ODIs against England in August and are expected to enter UK four weeks prior to complete the required quarantine period.

“The PCB was hoping to hold a training camp in Lahore, at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and Gaddafi Stadium, where a 25-man squad would reside and train in a completely isolated area,” the website stated.

The report also stated, “NCA isn’t capable of housing a large group. The PCB then considered making players stay at a five-star hotel about 8km away from the training facility.



“But with the sudden hike in coronavirus cases, concerns have been raised about the ability to maintain a fully secure environment and the need to tightly regulate player movements.”International cricket is set to resume next month when England hosts the West Indies for three Tests. The regional side has already arrived in the UK.

(with PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rising COVID-19 cases puts cricket training on hold in Pakistan
Jun 09, 2020 21:47 IST
PMC standing committee approves widening of 6 metres roads up to 9 metres
Jun 09, 2020 21:43 IST
Two new pilots inducted to operate Air India One
Jun 09, 2020 21:37 IST
103-yr-old man is walking marathon to raise funds for Covid research
Jun 09, 2020 21:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.