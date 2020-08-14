Rizwan guides Pakistan over 200 as bad light brings early end to Day 2

Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 14, 2020 England's Jos Buttler dives as he attempts to make a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan off the bowling of Stuart Broad, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Stu Forster/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Pakistan middle-order batsman Mohammad Rizwan hit a defiant half century on a difficult batting pitch to guide his side past the 200-mark in their first innings and frustrate England in the second test on Friday.

Pakistan were 223-9 when bad light -- despite the Ageas Bowl floodlights being on full beam -- led to an early close of the second day.

Rizwan was 60 not out after more than three hours at the crease.

After the start of play was delayed by 90 minutes by bad light, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan managed to negotiate a one-hour session before lunch without further loss.

Azam went shortly after lunch for 47 when he was victim to an excellent delivery from Stuart Broad which straightened just enough to shave the outside edge.

A key moment followed when Buttler, diving high to his left, dropped a difficult chance offered by Rizwan.

Buttler, however, made no mistake when Yasir Shah nicked James Anderson’s outswinger to him and was out for five.

Shaheen Afridi followed when he was naively run out for a 19-ball duck, setting off from the non-striker’s end and getting caught out of his ground as Dom Sibley scored a direct hit.

That left Pakistan on 176-8 which prompted Rizwan to adopt a more aggressive approach, hitting two fours off the same Sam Curran over before driving Chris Woakes to the extra-cover boundary for four more.

England began to show signs of frustration and Pakistan reached 200 thanks to a gift from Woakes who conceded four byes from a loose delivery down the legside, before Rizwan completed his 50 off 104 balls.